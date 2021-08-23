Mum moved from a council estate to starting her own business.

A mother of three who grew up on a council estate has described how her humble upbringing inspired her to pursue her dreams.

Clare Blasbery’s company began in the kitchen of her Ormskirk house in 2019, with £200 given to her as a birthday present from her husband.

Clare was seeking for ways to manufacture items for her children’s eczema, which led to the founding of Skyn Bakery, a handcrafted soap and skincare company.

The 38-year-old, who hails from Skelmersdale, set out to sell her wares at markets around Merseyside and the North West in order to expand her consumer base.

Clare has left her job as an account manager for a public relations firm to focus full-time on her company, which prides itself on being plastic-free.

But it hasn’t been easy for the mother of three, who has had to manage homeschooling her children while still running a business out of her home throughout the pandemic.

“I grew up on a council estate and my parents didn’t have much money,” Clare told The Washington Newsday.

“I believe that coming from that background gives you a strong desire to succeed because you are hungry for it.

“That kind of foundation has produced some of the most successful businesspeople.”

Clare admits to having suffered with self-confidence and imposter syndrome over the years, but her three children, ages eight, six, and four, are her motivation.

“I’ve always wanted to work for myself, but it wasn’t really a priority,” Clare remarked.

“I’ve always wanted to do that since becoming a mother and having children. My children are my top priority, which is why I wanted to be self-employed so that I could devote more time to them.

“It was incredibly difficult [during lockdown]because I was homeschooling during the day, and then they’d go to bed, and I’d have to rush into business to pack orders and keep up with social media postings.

“I told myself, ‘It won’t be like this forever, just keep pushing through.’

The company has grown dramatically in the last year and now offers its products online. “The summary has come to an end.”