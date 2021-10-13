Mum is serving a ‘life sentence,’ a homeless man weeps over a present, and drivers may face a new motorway punishment.

Good morning, here are today’s headlines from The Washington Newsday.

A grieving mother described her daughter’s death in March as a “life sentence of misery” for their family.

Emma Flood, Ann Flood’s daughter, had had therapy, including surgery, after being diagnosed with cervical cancer more than five years ago.

Emma, who lived with her family in Woolton at the time, was studying to be a nurse and appeared to have healed for a few years after her treatment.

Emma was going to move out of the family home in December 2017 while working as a teaching assistant when tragedy struck again.

When Ann went into Emma’s room to wake her up one morning, she discovered her daughter “twisted up and unconscious” on her bed.

Click here to read the entire story.

A woman moved a homeless man by giving him a present after learning that a McDonald’s employee had dumped Coca-Cola on him.

Locals were outraged after a McDonald’s employee left the man in tears, describing him as a “gentle” and “beautiful guy.”

One Wallasey woman decided to start a fundraising for the homeless guy known as ‘Les’ who frequently sits outside McDonald’s in Birkenhead’s The Rock Retail Park by Green Lane.

On Monday, October 11th, Beth met Les for lunch and gave him the first piece of money “just to tide him over.”

Click here to read the entire story.

Drivers might face £100 penalties and three points on their licenses as a result of a new highway camera charge.

According to Birmingham Live, Highways England has stated that autonomous motorway cameras may now catch drivers driving in blocked lanes.

The new cameras can now detect you driving in lanes designated with an X on highways around the country.

Highways England has issued a warning: “There’s no justification for ignoring the red X.

“It’s against the law to drive in a red X lane, and highway cameras can now automatically detect violators.

“You might face a £100 fine and three points on your license if you don’t keep moving. #KeepUsAllMoving.”

Click here to read the entire story.