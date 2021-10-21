Mum, 28, passes away after falling in a Butlins resort during a family vacation.

A young mother died unexpectedly while on vacation in Butlins with her little family.

Jodie O’Connell, 28, was with her family at the Skegness resort when she collapsed on October 14.

The mother of one was brought to hospital in Nottingham, where she was diagnosed with an aneurysm, but tragically died two days later.

Emergency services have been dispatched to a ‘event’ near Roby train station, and live updates are being provided.

Mikey O’Connell, her husband, told the Manchester Evening News that he felt “numb” when his wife died.

“Unfortunately, my precious beautiful incredible wonderful wife Jodie O’Connell received her angel wings last night she passed quietly in her sleep and in no discomfort,” he said in a poignant tribute.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart to those who are working so hard to keep her with us.”

“I told our beautiful little princess, and she is heartbroken, but she understands that mummy loves her to the moon and back.

“At this moment, we’d want some solitude over the next several days so that we can comprehend what’s transpired.”

“Jodie,” he added. I adore you more than you can imagine, and I’m not sure what I’d do without you. You are, and always will be, my entire world.

“Fly high princess, keep an eye on me and Keira because I’m sure I’ll need it.”

Before her death, Jodie worked as a human resource advisor for BAE Systems in the Marsh Green neighborhood.

“It’s the toughest thing I’ve ever had to do in my 30 years on this earth,” Mikey remarked in another emotional tribute. I’m devastated, distraught, dumbfounded, and everything in between, and I’m completely numb.

“Words will never be able to express how much you mean to me.” Jodie O’Connell, please know that I adore you to the moon and back a million times over.

“I don’t know what I’ll do without you; I need you in my life.” “Unfortunately, your time with me has come to an end; I’m glad you weren’t in any pain, and I hope you are at peace.”

“I swear I’ll take care of our lovely girl and make you proud.”

“I miss you and wish you were here.”

“The summary comes to an end.”