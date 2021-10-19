MPs in Liverpool speak out against abuse, while the mayor urges for staff to be treated with respect.

MPs in Liverpool have spoken out about the abuse they have received, while Mayor Joanne Anderson has urged people to treat employees with respect.

The assassination of Conservative MP David Amess last week has sparked discussions and arguments about how politicians and others in prominent positions are treated.

Several Members of Parliament have spoken out about the everyday threats and insults they get, calling for more decency in public life.

Paula Barker, a Liverpool Wavertree MP, issued a statement saying that she and a fellow city MP had been the target of “regular nasty comments” on social media.

She stated, ” “I’ve never met or spoken with this individual, yet he makes personal remarks about my appearance, names us rubbish, and makes personal remarks about my good friend Kim Johnson MP, including a horrible remark that Kim is a “white middle-class men’s toy.”

“Misogyny has no place in our culture, and such hatred has no place in our society.”

“As a female MP, I frequently receive threats and abuse,” she continued, “but my voice will not be suppressed because my constituents want me to represent them, and I will.”

Meanwhile, following allegations of ‘unreasonable and abusive’ behavior toward council personnel, Liverpool’s elected Mayor has appealed for residents to treat council staff with respect.

She stated, ” “I know how grateful locals are for the hard work that police at Liverpool City Council put in. However, I have unfortunately encountered a small number of people behaving in an unreasonable and hostile manner toward others who are attempting to assist them, both verbally and in writing.

“I’ve been blown away by the passion of council officers who work tirelessly for Liverpool residents.” The last 18 months have been extremely difficult, and they have put in enormous hours amidst Covid’s immense challenges. Residents should be patient and understanding as they attempt to clear any backlog.

“Everyone deserves decency and respect, and our employees do not come to work to be verbally attacked.”

“They are hampered by irrational behavior.”

