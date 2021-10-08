Movema, a multi-award winning dance company, is bringing “carnival” to Liverpool.

With this year’s project, ‘Spread Your Wings,’ Movema is bringing back its community performance group.

The performances will be held in honor of Black History Month, and will include collaborations with Katumba (a community-based drumming and movement project that promotes mental and physical well-being) and Capoeira for All (a Brazilian style dance that combines martial arts), among others.

They’ll learn about Carnival and what it represents, as well as its connections to other civilizations, such as the Orishas (spirits that play a key role in the Yoruba religion of West Africa and several religions of the African diaspora that derive from it)

In October 2021, Liverpool will host a number of events to commemorate Black History Month.

Spread Your Wings is a Movema program created in response to the Black Lives Matter movement 2020, with the goal of celebrating, listening to, and supporting black communities and dance artists.

Movema’s focus this year is on reconnecting with their communities that have endured isolation, financial difficulty, and/or other challenges that have impacted their physical and emotional wellbeing as a result of COVID and the BLM resurgence, with some exciting new additions.

They will collaborate with other organizations such as Merseycare’s Liferooms, the British Red Cross, and Refugee Women Connect to guarantee that the most marginalized populations have access to information and may participate in these activities.

A community dance performance, masterclass, and conversations will be part of the three-part program to highlight black communities and dance.

‘Jump up and be Seen’ will take place at Toxteth TV, Windsor Street, Liverpool 8, and is part of Roots and Routes – a Festival of the African Diaspora, led by Katumba. It is financed by Arts Council England (ACE) and Liverpool City Council.

This research will look into the history of carnival and how it has been used as a form of expression, visibility, and protest throughout history.

They’re searching for 20 artists from Liverpool’s ethnically varied population to participate, and people of all ages and abilities are invited.

This started at the end of September and will run until October 2021, with workshops on the 7, 14, 21, and 28th of each month from 6 to 7.30pm and the 9th and 16th from 1 to 3.30pm.

Dance movements from the will be explored, learned, and shared in workshops building up to a performance.