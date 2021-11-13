Motorists could be fined £1,000 for a common driving practice.

Motorists have been cautioned that driving in low sun might result in a £1,000 fine.

The sun will now rise and set during peak commuting times after the clocks turned back last month.

Vanarama’s CEO has also encouraged drivers to be cautious because low sunlight might affect a driver’s perception of the road.

“If drivers are not prepared for driving in low sunlight, they may endanger themselves and other road users,” stated Andy Alderson, CEO and Founder of Vanarama.

Drivers who fail to maintain sufficient vehicle control or have a clear vision of the road and traffic ahead might face a £1000 fine and three points on their license, according to the Highway Code.

Vanarama has provided some important safety advice to help drivers cope with the low light levels this winter.

Expert advice on how to be safe when the sun isn’t shining.

When the road is wet, the sun bounces off the damp surface, making low-light driving situations worse. This intensifies the glare, making it much more difficult to assess spotting distances and locate risks.

Because a dirty windscreen magnifies the sun’s glare, keeping your windscreen clean during the winter is essential.

You should clean both the interior and exterior of your car windscreen before going on long automobile trips in poor light.

Drivers should slow down and leave extra space between themselves and the car in front of them when low sunlight generates glare on the windscreen.

You’ll have more time to examine the road situation with the greater stopping distance. If drivers feel they are losing control of the situation, they should pull over as soon as it is safe to do so.

Before you go, make sure your screen wash is full so you can wipe away any streaks or debris on the windscreen during the journey.

When driving, visors will lessen the quantity of sunlight limiting your vision. When driving in the shade after driving in low light, using the visor also helps your eyes adjust. Drivers should become familiar with their visor and learn how to position it to block out the sun from various angles.