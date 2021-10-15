More than a dozen residences will be built on the site of a former tavern.

A new apartment tower is planned to be built on land that was once home to a Wirral bar.

On Poulton Bridge Road in Poulton, Wirral, a new building will replace the existing Pool Inn. It will have a total of 15 apartments.

There will be a combination of one-bedroom and two-bedroom units available.

Time has practically stopped in this Merseyside community.

Currently, Barry Lightburn’s proposal is merely an outline, which means many of the development’s precise specifics will have to be written out in a separate application.

However, a statement prepared on Mr Lightburn’s behalf by Formation Architecture provided some hints as to what future occupants and others living nearby can expect.

The applicant’s design and access statement outlined how they intend to handle automobile access and bike storage.

“It is believed that the main vehicular and service access should be through the less frequently trafficked Poulton Bridge Road,” the study stated.

“For four cars and cycle storage, the current vehicle access point adjacent to number 471 Poulton Road will be kept.”

Details about the site’s outside space were also provided.

“To allow for external recreational space, each dwelling contains an open private terrace and parts of shared external space are also given,” the statement continued.

The application is now up to Wirral Council to decide whether or not to approve it.