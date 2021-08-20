Monochrome co-ords from River Island are a must-have for fashionistas.

River Island customers are raving about the brand’s new monochrome suit, which they discovered online.

With regular posts on the social media network Instagram, the brand keeps customers up to date on its latest fashion offerings.

River Island’s web updates are routinely praised by shoppers looking to keep current and plan their next purchases.

Customers are ‘crazy’ with River Island’s £60’summer leather’ dress.

The high-street retailer recently shared a photo of their new monochromatic co-ord, and fans were quick to comment.

The Black Boucle Double Breasted Blazer and Black Boucle Belted Shorts are part of a matched pair.

Instagram

The black and white suit, which was combined with black clunky ankle boots and little gold hoop earrings, was an instant hit with consumers, according to River Island.

“Love that outfit,” one fan exclaimed, while another proclaimed, “On my list.”

“Love monochrome!!!” wrote a third shopper. “My personal favorite”

“Ohh this blazer!” exclaimed a fourth.

“Oh that might have to be purchased,” added a fifth shopper, while many others said, “Love this.”

Others wrote “OMG” and tagged friends, while others commented on rows of love-struck emojis.

A thick boucle cloth with a huge black and white checked print is used for the matching jacket and shorts.

The oversized jacket is detailed with black buttons, and the high-waisted shorts are finished with a black tie belt.

River Island’s Black Boucle Double Breasted Blazer is £80 and can be purchased here, while its Black Boucle Belted Shorts are £36, and can be purchased here.