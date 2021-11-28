Money flows to companies tied to well-known brothers, according to the council.

A network of community trusts in Liverpool received £1,277, 591.49 from Liverpool City Council.

The council has recently revealed that between 2013 and 2020, it paid £1,277, 591.49 to a group of companies in Everton and Croxteth.

The local government paid the Neighbourhood Services Company (NSC) group £277,026.37 and the Alt Valley Community Trust £811, 933.86. (AVCT.) NSC is a for-profit corporation, while AVCT is a non-profit organization.

According to a spokeswoman for AVCT and NSC, the money they received from Liverpool Council was used to fund community-based events and services.

AVT’s chief executive officer is Phil Knibb. Lesley Baugh, Gerry Brennan, Joe Donnelly, Tony Jennings, Alma Mason, Dr Brian McDonough, Tony Rimmer, and Sheila Sweeney are mentioned as AVT trustees.

The NSC’s secretary is Phil Knibb. Lisa Jennions, Alma Mason, Anthony Rimmer, and Sheila Ann Sweeney are mentioned as the directors.

The North Liverpool Regeneration Company (NLRCO) received £134,802.26 from the council, as well as £33,000.00 from Liverpool Construction Training Limited and £12,750.00 from North Liverpool Properties Ltd.

NLRCO is a non-profit organization dedicated to regeneration in the north Liverpool area.

George Knibb, a Labour councillor for Norris Green since May 2019, works at NLRCO as a manager. This has been declared by Cllr Knibb.

Trustees include Pauline Connolly, Scott McAllister, and John Nelson. North Liverpool Properties and Liverpool Construction Training are both private limited corporations. Liverpool Construction Training’s sole director is George Knibb. North Liverpool Properties’ only director is Liverpool property developer John Morley.

Following a Freedom of Information Act request, the council has released the information in response to a series of inquiries.

“Please provide a list of all land/assets that were given/sold/leased to George and Phillip Knibb and their associated companies/charities, including title numbers and price paid for all land/assets that were given/sold/leased to George and Phillip Knibb and their associated companies/charities?” read the first question.

In response, the local authorities stated that Croxteth Farm was awarded a 30-year lease by Neighbourhood Services Company in 2019 for £1 per year.

On December 2, 2016, Alt Valley Community Trust Limited purchased Dovecot Multi Activity Centre for £1, and Walton Leisure Centre was granted a 30-year lease to Alt Valley Community Trust.”

