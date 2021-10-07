Moments before a camera captures flames and smoke pouring from an M6 lorry fire.

This morning’s footage shows fire and smoke rising from a lorry on fire on the M6.

On Wednesday, October 6, shortly after 7.10 a.m., the HGV was seen on camera fully blazing.

Emergency crews hurried to the scene of the accident on the Thelwall viaduct northbound between junctions 20 and 21.

To fight the incident, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service dispatched five personnel and engines from Lymm, Birchwood, Warrington, Runcorn, and Knutsford.

Other emergency services were also present, including Cheshire police and North West motorway police.

The lorry’s driver was not wounded in the fire, according to highway police.

While firemen battled the flames, authorities shut off a portion of the highway for several hours.

Two lanes have reopened, however two lanes remain closed while the road is being repaired.

Before the lorry is hauled away from the location, pallets are being unloaded from the lorry.

Normal traffic conditions are expected to resume between 5.15pm and 5.30pm this afternoon, according to National Highways.

Traffic in the area continues high, with delays of more than an hour longer than the typical commute time reported.

Congestion runs back to J19 ( Knutsford ), and traffic is halting to look on the other side, causing delays all the way to J22 (Newton Le Willows).

There are also traffic bottlenecks in Warrington as people seek alternate routes.