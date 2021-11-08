Molly McCann, aka ‘Meatball,’ celebrates her new UFC deal with a night out in Walton.

Molly McCann, a Liverpool native, celebrated securing a new UFC contract with a huge night out.

After a shocking victory over Ji Yeon Kim in Las Vegas, McCann received a $50,000 bout bonus.

She recently secured a new four-fight contract with the world-famous UFC organization, and she celebrated with a night out.

Louise Redknapp celebrates her 47th birthday with a party in Liverpool.

Laura Gregory, partner of local mixed martial arts star Paddy Pimblett, was among the 31-year-friends. old’s

The group celebrated by spending the night singing and dancing at Allan Bresnahan’s No 9 Bar and Kitchen in Walton.

The only time the combatant was interrupted was when Sky Sports arrived to interview her about her new deal.

“Today we sign a new four fight deal with the @ufc I would like to thank @intensitifm @nextgenmmalpool @mickmaynard2 and everybody who secured the deal,” she wrote on social media on Friday.

“I’ll be back out early next year, ready to rock and roll.” Please message if you are interested in becoming a sponsor.”