Mollie Gallagher of Coronation Street is a world away from Nina in this love-struck photo.

Nina Lucas, a cafe worker on Coronation Street, is well-known and well-liked.

Actress Mollie Gallagher, on the other hand, appeared to be a million miles away from Roy’s Rolls as she posed for a loving selfie with boyfriend Dan Myers.

Nina’s love life hasn’t exactly been a fairy-tale when she first arrived on the cobblestones.

Fortunately for Mollie, her real-life romance is nothing like her character’s, as she appears to be very happy with musician Dan.

Dan is a guitarist for Inego, a Manchester-based band that has been characterized as “Indie rock with a splash of disco funk straight up with a pop twist.”

Mollie captioned a snapshot of the couple in March of this year, commemorating their first anniversary: “Happy 1 year of Mol and Dan, I love you.”

She’s now uploaded a new photo of the couple, simply captioned with three heart emojis.

Instagram

Mollie is dressed in a black jacket with a pink scarf and gold hooped earrings in the photo.

Dan is dressed in a dark jacket and a white t-shirt, and the two of them are glowing as they look into the camera.

The romantic shot has gotten a lot of attention from fans.

“You two are the best couple ever!!” commented erin.dolan.3304

brownlorna964 commented: “It’s a beautiful photo of the two of you. Mollie, you are just stunning.” “Beautiful photo guys,” remarked kayrosegirl86.