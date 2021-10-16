Mohamed Salah’s incredible goal reaffirms what he should already know about his future at Liverpool.

Is there a chance, Mo?

Not content with establishing himself as unquestionably the best player in the world right now, the Liverpool striker has made the goal of the month award his own personal problem by scoring the ultimate Premier League strike.

Salah should have been content with his incredible performance against Manchester City a week ago if he had a true claim to the award.

‘Mohamed Salah was…ridiculous,’ says one observer. Player ratings from Liverpool’s 5-0 win over Watford After another magical moment against Watford, Salah’s goal sends Liverpool fans insane. However, this is not the case. The Egyptian perhaps went one better here at Watford, where it all began with Liverpool back in August 2017.

His strike had everything after he collected a pass from Roberto Firmino just inside the area.

Cucho Hernandez was sent the wrong way due to Juraj Kucka’s hesitation and contact with his left foot.

The burst of speed that drew him away from Craig Cathcart, followed by a drop of the shoulder that left the same player sprawled on the ground.

And then there was the exquisite left-footed finish that curled into the far corner, leaving Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster speechless.

The entire motion was fluid, precise, and lethal, and it was completed in such a little amount of time in a matter of seconds that the home defense was left to figure out what had happened at their leisure later.

The reaction of the away supporters, in front of whom Salah had just performed his latest miracle, was bewilderment, followed by delirium. This extremely good footballer is currently showering them, us, and everyone with presents fit for a king.

Not that Watford, and in particular poor left-back Danny Rose, will remember the game fondly after being mesmerized by Salah, who had led Liverpool to this sweeping victory with a magnificent throughball for Sadio Mane.

Salah’s thirst for goals is insatiable, as evidenced by his outrage when he was denied a second goal by Foster in the second half.

He’s made ten appearances for Liverpool this season, scored in all but one, and now has for the first time in his Reds career. “The summary has come to an end.”