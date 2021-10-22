Mohamed Salah’s contract request forces Liverpool and FSG to make a choice.

Mohamed Salah has finally spoken out about his future at Liverpool, sparking debate over whether or not he will sign a new contract.

Salah’s current contract at Anfield expires in the summer of 2023, so there’s no need to worry or dread the worst.

Of course, Liverpool fans will recall what happened with Gini Wijnaldum’s contract predicament last season, and will be hoping for the exact opposite with Salah.

The Egyptian has spoken out about his current contract predicament at Liverpool, which will be welcome news to Kop fans.

Salah told Sky Sports before of Sunday’s match against Manchester United, “It does not rest on me.”

“If you ask me, I’d like to stay till the end of my football [career], but I can’t say much because I don’t have control over it.”

“It’s based on what the club wants, not what I want.”

“At the present, I don’t think I’ll ever play against Liverpool, which is a shame.

“I don’t want to talk about it because it’s difficult.” It would make me very sad; at the moment, I don’t consider myself as a Liverpool fan, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens in the future.” Salah’s desire to continue at Liverpool beyond the term of his current contract has been confirmed, as if it were needed.

The amount of money that the 29-year-old is allegedly seeking has sparked speculation, although it would be premature to make any assumptions. We’ll leave it to those participating in the negotiations to figure out what demands are being made, if any are being made at all.

While no ‘Salah 2025’ pronouncements have been made, Liverpool fans will always be concerned about whether the Egyptian wants to stay at Anfield.

Many world-class players have come and gone while making their mark on Merseyside during the last decade. The more the matter carried on, the more fears concerning Salah surfaced.

Salah has now indicated openly that he not only wants to sign an extension, but also that he wants to play with Liverpool until he retires. Every Liverpool supporter wished to hear such words.

Salah has said his piece, and now it’s your turn. “The summary has come to an end.”