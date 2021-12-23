Mohamed Salah’s anxieties have been allayed as a new audience favorite emerges at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane’s impending exits for the Africa Cup of Nations continue to loom large for Liverpool.

But if this rollercoaster evening taught us anything, it’s that the Reds’ supporting cast is ready to step up.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping Diogo Jota can keep his goal-scoring form going into the New Year, as the Portuguese striker has already scored in three of his last nine outings.

Jota’s most recent goal, a fantastic strike across Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel after coming off the bench at half-time, was followed by the decisive penalty, demonstrating his lucky habit of delivering crucial moments.

The latter would not have been possible without Takumi Minamino’s dramatic 95th-minute equalizer, which came as a reward for a better second-half performance, though the Japanese will be happy Jota was able to succeed where he failed in the shoot-out.

Then there was Roberto Firmino, who was making his first start in seven weeks but was unquestionably the classiest player on the pitch.

All of this without Divock Origi, who scored the game-winning goal for Wolverhampton Wanderers and AC Milan before suffering an injury.

Liverpool will miss Salah and Mane whenever they go. Which team isn’t going to do it? It would be unfair to those who believe the Reds’ chances of domestic success this season are about to be snuffed out.

Billy Koumetio was readily recognized by Liverpool fans because to one affectionately bestowed moniker.

However, after impressing during pre-season 18 months ago, Jurgen Klopp dubbed the centre-back “Billy the Kid.”

Koumetio, despite his physical prowess that makes it easy to overlook his youthful years, only turned 19 last month.

After making his first senior appearance in the Champions League as a second-half substitute in a dead rubber against FC Midtjylland last December, the youngster has been developing away from the first-team spotlight at the Academy, where he has encountered the inevitable bumps in the road that every fledgling player faces.

And there haven’t been many more difficult challenges for a full debutant than containing the threat of seasoned scorer Jamie Vardy and in-form Patson Daka.

So it turned out. However, one errant pass into midfield almost handed Leicester a goal.