Mohamed Salah sends Liverpool management a contract message and files a transfer claim to Barcelona.

Mohamed Salah has encouraged Liverpool to resolve the issue surrounding his new contract, while admitting that he is “pleased” to have been linked with a move to Barcelona.

Salah’s representation and the Reds are still in talks, since his current contract at Anfield is coming to an end in the next 18 months.

The Egyptian has indicated his wish to remain at Liverpool, where he has 144 goals in 223 games and won the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

And the 29-year-old has laid out the elements that will encourage him to sign a new contract with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“I’ve said it many times, if it’s up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool,” Salah added.

“However, the choice is in the hands of management, who must resolve this matter.

“There is no difficulty, but we must establish a contract agreement.” It is entirely up to them.

“Your financial worth demonstrates how much the club values you and is willing to go to any length to keep you, but the decision is not only based on financial considerations.”

“Things like the squad’s ambition and the coach’s goals for the team and the players he wants are important. These are all critical considerations while making a decision.” Salah’s long-term future is still up in the air, prompting suspicion of outside interest.

Despite the Catalan giants’ persistent financial woes, recent rumours in Spain indicated that Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez would like to sign the Egyptian.

“I read what was said about Xavi’s interest in signing me,” Salah told Egyptian channel MBC Masr TV.

“This makes me glad that a team like Barcelona is interested in me, but I’m content with Liverpool for the time being, and we’ll see what happens in the future.

“Right now, I’d rather stay in the Premier League since it’s the best league in the world.””