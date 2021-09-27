Mohamed Salah of Liverpool has surpassed the £30 million threshold, making him the top paid footballer in the world.

It appears that Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool will continue to be a matter of conversation for some time.

The ‘Egyptian King,’ who recently became only the fourth player in Liverpool history to score 100 Premier League goals, has two years left on his Anfield contract.

Salah is expected to stay at Liverpool, with the 29-year-old following colleagues Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and others in pledging his long-term future to the club.

Salah’s contract is expected to be his final large one. The Egyptian international, who joined the Reds from AS Roma in 2017, will be fully aware of his value in the market as one of the game’s best talents as he approaches his 30s and is in good form.

It will be a pricey exercise for Liverpool to keep him beyond 2023 and not have to consider selling him to avoid losing him on a free transfer, but one that they will know is their best option both competitively and financially.

Signing a player of Salah’s caliber would entail a sizable cost and hefty compensation. If Liverpool wants to keep Salah, they’ll have to pay him the most money in the club’s history, but given how important he is to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool machine, it’s difficult to argue that it’s not a price worth paying.

Salah’s ascension to the top of the game at Liverpool is exemplified by his current position in the world game.

Salah is ranked fifth in Forbes magazine’s list of football’s highest-paid players for 2021, behind Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr., Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo. Paris Saint-Germain employs three of the top four highest-paid footballers in the world.

The report takes into account the value of a player’s endorsements as well as salary to determine how much a player earns in a year. Salah’s transformation from Chelsea’s forgotten man to a talismanic Liverpool attacker has boosted his reputation, particularly in Africa, as well as the value of his endorsements.

According to Forbes, he has “become the face of Muslim athletes.”

