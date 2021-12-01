Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich have been relegated from the European Golden Boot contest.

Goalless weekends for Ballon d’Or contenders Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski have allowed some of Europe’s best goal scorers to join the fight for the European Golden Shoe.

Salah was excellent for Liverpool in their 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday, assisting on one of Diogo Jota’s two goals.

He was, however, unable to add to his 11 Premier League goals this season, leaving him with 22 points in the Golden Shoe standings.

That puts him six points and three goals behind Lewandowski, whose Bayern Munich side beat Arminia Bielefeld 1-0. The game-winning goal was scored by Thomas Muller.

Due to the blanks for both players, some of the game’s best goal scorers, like Fiorentina phenom Dusan Vlahovic, were able to make up ground.

The 21-year-old has been on fire in recent weeks, scoring 12 goals in Serie A with a goal against Empoli on Saturday and another against Sampdoria on Tuesday.

Karim Benzema extended his impressive start to the season with a goal against Sevilla, bringing his total to 11 for the season.

Erling Haaland, a sniper for Borussia Dortmund, returned from injury over the weekend and scored in 17 minutes off the bench against Wolfsburg.

Despite only starting six games and coming on as a substitute in another, the Norwegian has ten goals in the Bundesliga.

The European Golden Boot rankings have been updated.

1. Molde’s Ohi Omoijuanfo: 25 goals x 1.5 coefficient = 37.5 points

2. Lillestrom, SK’s Thomas Lehne Olsen: 21 x 1.5 = 31.53

20 x 1.5 = 30.04, Veton Berisha, Viking Stavanger Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski: 14 x 2.0 = 28.0 T5. Mikkel Dahl, HB Torshavn: 27 x 1.0 = 27.0; T5. Ricardo Gomes, Partizan Belgrade: 18 x 1.5 = 27.0; T5. Mikkel Dahl, HB Torshavn: 27 x 1.0 = 27.0; T5. Ricardo Gomes, Partizan Belgrade: 18 x 1.5 = 27.0; T5. Mik T7. Dusan Vlahovic, Fiorentina: 12 x 2.0 = 24.09T7. Henri Anier, Paide Linnameeskond: 24 x 1.0 = 24.0T7. Henri Anier, Paide Linnameeskond: 24 x 1.0 = 24.0 Levadia, Zakaria Beglarishvili: 23 x 1.0 = 23.010. Royal Antwerp’s Michael Frey: 15 x 1.5 = 22.5 “The summary has come to an end.”