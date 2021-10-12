Mohamed Salah needs to learn from Gini Wijnaldum, but Sadio Mane remains a mystery at Liverpool.

Gini Wijnaldum has opened up about his present predicament at PSG, saying that he isn’t ‘totally happy’ right now.

Returning to his summer departure from Liverpool, how much money do you want to earn in a week or a year if you’re satisfied where you are?

Players will never spend all of the money they earn over their careers, but it appears that many of them are curious about “how much is in it for me?”

Let’s imagine you’re earning £100,000 or £150,000 per week and you’re content with your situation. Do you want to leave?

You could make the decision to go and then come to regret it later. Don’t chase the money if you’re pleased at a club. I just don’t understand the logic behind it.

I understand that some players desire to keep up with people they believe are better than them, but remaining at a club should not be based on that. It shouldn’t be the deciding factor in whether or not to stay.

Wijnaldum may have made a mistake by leaving Liverpool. He could re-enter the fold at a later date and then be content at PSG. You have no idea.

On the money side, he’s happy, but on the playing side, he’s not, and that’s what happens. You must bring the two aspects together.

Sadio Mane has been accused of flying under the radar following Mo Salah’s scorching start to the season.

Last season he struggled, but this season he has proved he is back on track. Having said that, there’s something missing about Mane’s game that I can’t quite put my finger on.

He is scoring goals, which is the most important thing, but he has the potential to perform even better. He’ll be aware of it.

Mane isn’t the same player he was two years ago, but he’s still a huge threat and a fantastic player.

Salah’s performance will improve as he improves. That’s how it works: you want to be as good as your strike partners. It helps the team grow and provides healthy competition.