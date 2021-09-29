Mohamed Salah is on the verge of passing Steven Gerrard, proving Jurgen Klopp wrong.

Roger Hunt would have no doubt approved.

On the same day that Liverpool mourned the passing of one of their all-time goal scorers, the club’s newest master marksman provided yet another example of how the torch is handed down through the generations.

And in doing so, he assisted the Reds in making a statement that would have reverberated throughout Europe and in England.

Hunt, whose death has sparked outpourings of grief across Merseyside and beyond, scored twice in Liverpool’s first European Cup encounter, a 5-0 thumping of KR Reykjavik in 1964.

Curtis Jones and Mohamed Salah were exceptional for Liverpool against Porto.

Mohamed Salah did the same against Porto, scoring a poacher’s opener and then comfortably slotting home the Reds’ third shortly after halftime.

Salah has scored eight goals in as many games this season, with the exception of the win over Burnley.

He’s also only one goal behind Steven Gerrard’s club record of 30 goals in the Champions League, which he set in just 47 appearances.

It’s amazing – but should anyone be surprised?

It’s not every day that Jurgen Klopp gets things so dreadfully wrong.

Following the Reds manager’s declaration that Porto would be a lot tougher nut to crack, the Portuguese side proved probably more cooperative than ever, despite being severely upset by the loss of wily veteran defender Pepe in the warm-up and then vital midfielder Otavio within the first 15 minutes.

Liverpool, on the other hand, were in a vicious mood, and their 5-1 victory – following the previous 5-0 and 4-1 thrashings in Porto under Klopp – means they have now scored three or more goals in six consecutive matches for only the third time in club history.

Indeed, this was about as excellent a response as one could hope for in the wake of Saturday’s nail-biting 3-3 draw at Brentford.

With a number of outstanding performances – Andy Robertson in particular excelling – confidence was restored, with the only drawback being the loss of Mehdi Taremi’s header, which gave the hosts hope of a comeback until substitute Roberto Firmino’s late double.

Atletico Madrid and Liverpool have gained control of the group after Atletico Madrid scored a last-gasp winner against AC Milan.