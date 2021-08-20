Mohamed Salah has delighted Liverpool with his £7.3 million double move.

Kaide Gordon has played senior football before, but this summer he began to show Liverpool supporters the full level of potential they have on their hands.

Gordon’s growth has been praised by Liverpool’s coaching staff in the eight months since he joined the club in January.

While Gordon is only 16, it is evident from watching him that he has played senior football before; he was a regular on the senior bench at Derby County under Wayne Rooney, who made his Manchester United debut a week after the teenager was born.

After making his Championship debut against Birmingham in December, Rooney stated of him, “I took Kaide up with the first-team initially to train with us for a week to see how he reacted to it, and he was one of the best trainers.”

“I kept him with us for a couple of weeks and he’s been working on par with, if not better than, a lot of the first-team players. “If you train hard and well, I will give you your chance,” I told the players.

If promoting him to the senior team was initially intended to persuade him to stay at Derby for longer, as has been argued, he was quickly promoted solely on merit.

Gordon was playing for Derby’s U16s when he was 14, and he made his U23s debut for Liverpool last season, scoring in the process, when he came off the bench against Leicester City on the final day of the season.

Liverpool has outlined a ‘clear’ plan. As the first-team progresses, Kaide Gordon has a strategy.

Liverpool picked him up for a bargain fee that could rise to £3 million, beating Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, thanks to their scouting system spotting him and then their clear pathway to first-team football (“We have to keep these spaces open for sensational young talents,” as Jurgen Klopp put it last week).

“He’s made up his mind.”

“The summary comes to an end.”