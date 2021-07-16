Mohamed Salah has been offered by Liverpool, but Watford has turned down Ismaila Sarr’s desire.

With the start of the season approaching, transfer rumours continue to circulate about Anfield.

Since the transfer market began, the Reds have been linked with a number of players from all over the world.

Ibrahima Konate, on the other hand, is the lone newcomer to the team so far. Who might we anticipate to join him before the end of the summer?

We take a look at the most recent rumors from across the world and assign a probability to them…

Salah Mohamed Salah Mohamed Salah Mohamed Salah Mohamed Sala

The New York Times

According to the Express, Liverpool are expecting a proposal from Real Madrid for Mohamed Salah.

Real have been swooning over Kylian Mbappe for some time, but a deal for Salah might be seen as a back-up plan if PSG refuse to let their prized asset leave this summer.

In 2020/21, the Egyptian had another strong season with Liverpool, scoring 31 goals and assisting six times in 50 appearances across all competitions.

With two years left on his contract, the 29-year-old is a star in Jurgen Klopp’s side, and Liverpool are unlikely to let him go easy.

Salah’s camp, on the other hand, has been rumored to be dissatisfied in recent months, fueling talk that he could leave Anfield soon.

Ismaila Sarr (Ismaila Sarr)

HITC

According to rumours, Ismaila Sarr is once again on Liverpool’s radar.

The Reds have been linked with a deal for the Watford winger in recent months, and Sarr himself is said to be keen on making the move to Anfield.

According to a contradicting claim from the Watford Observer, Jurgen Klopp has shown little interest in the newly-promoted Premier League side, with no ‘serious or formal proposal’ anticipated.

Watford, according to the publication, are ready to reject any interest in the 23-year-old winger, therefore Liverpool’s intentions for him appear to be in jeopardy.

According to reports, if the Senegalese wants to play for Liverpool, he would have to ‘push’ for a spot.

Xherdan Shaqiri Xherdan Shaqiri Xherdan Shaqi

Football365

Lazio of Serie A is said to have made the initial offer for Xherdan Shaqiri to Liverpool.

The 29-year-contract old’s with the Reds is up in two years, although he only made five Premier League starts last season and has been linked with a move elsewhere. The summary comes to a close.