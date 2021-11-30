Mohamed Salah has been nominated for Fans’ Footballer of the Year alongside three other Liverpool players.

The year 2021 will be one of the most eventful in Liverpool Football Club’s history.

From a season of playing in empty stadiums and a run of six consecutive home defeats, to a stunning comeback, a last-minute Alisson Becker winner, and a third-place finish at the end of the season.

The Reds then began this season by scoring two goals or more in each of their first four games, losing only once.

The Fans’ Footballer of the Year award is in its second year, with fans choosing from four contenders – including our own Liverpool journalist Paul Gorst – to name their team’s best footballer.

‘Footballer of the Year’ can be defined in any way you wish. It’s possible that it’ll be your most important star. It’s possible that it’s the player who has gotten you out of your seat the most. Maybe it’ll be the one you can’t wait to see when you get to Anfield. Maybe it’s a player who goes above and beyond, not just on the field, but also off.

We invited Paul to nominate four players for The Washington Newsday Liverpool Fans’ Footballer of the Year award.

Here’s what he had to say.

Is there a player on the earth right now that is more talented than Mohamed Salah? There isn’t one, based on fifteen goals in 15 games, including some genuinely incredible efforts. The ‘Egyptian King,’ as he is popularly known at Anfield, may not disturb the Ballon d’Or podiums in Paris, but that will simply be due to Liverpool’s collective failure in 2021. He’s already nearly half of the outstanding 31 he had last time out, and he shows no signs of slowing down as the Reds gear up for a busy conclusion to the year. Salah is looking for a third Premier League Golden Boot and will be aiming to outperform his 44 goals from last season. He’s at least a third of the way there. By a long shot, the best footballer in the Premier League right now.

– The most crucial midfielder for Liverpool. The Brazilian has gradually progressed from a valuable member of the team to an. “The summary has come to an end.”