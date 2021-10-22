Mohamed Salah finally speaks out about his Liverpool contract dilemma.

Mohamed Salah has expressed his desire to remain at Liverpool till the end of his career.

The Reds have been in contract talks with the 29-year-old for several months, and his current agreement runs until 2023.

Several of Liverpool’s key players were targeted for retention this summer, but the club is yet to reach an agreement with the forward.

Salah’s agent, Ray Abbas Issa, responded by sending not-so-cryptic messages to the Liverpool management, as his client continues to push his claim to be the finest player in the world.

Salah has scored 12 goals in 11 games for Liverpool in all competitions this season, and the Egypt international has spoken out about his future with the club.

“It has nothing to do with me.” If you ask me, I’d like to stay till the end of my football [career], but I can’t say much because it’s not in my hands,” he said ahead of Sunday’s match against Manchester United.

“It’s based on what the club wants, not what I want.”

“At the present, I don’t think I’ll ever play against Liverpool; that would be disappointing.”

“I don’t want to talk about it because it’s difficult.” It would make me very sad; at the moment, I don’t consider myself as a Liverpool fan, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens in the future.” Salah’s performances have remained unaffected by the speculation around his future, with Liverpool’s number 11 seemingly conducting his own goal of the month competition.

His magnificent individual heroics against Manchester City and Watford highlight the brilliance at the Reds’ disposal right now.

Jurgen Klopp revealed following Salah’s performance against Watford that he believes he is the finest player in the world right now:

“It isn’t for me to decide who is the best. But he’s the finest for me,” Klopp remarked.

“I see him every day, so it’s probably easier for me.” But there’s still Lewandowski and people like him out there, Ronaldo is still scoring like crazy, and Messi is still putting up world-class performances.

“And there will be more.” But for the time being, he is unquestionably at the top of that list.”