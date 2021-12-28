Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have given Diogo Jota a big chance at Liverpool.

Diogo Jota is in top form for Liverpool at the moment.

He is really starting to take his game to a new level, with seven goals in his previous eight games in all competitions, and he has been a superb addition ever since he arrived from Wolves in the summer of 2020.

One of the most appealing aspects of Jota is that he provides something unique: he comes to life in the box.

In the past, we’ve had box players like Ian Rush, Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler, and even myself.

That’s something we haven’t had in a long time. Suarez may fall into that category as well, but he has the ability to score from wherever! Jota is prospering, and the number of goals he’s scoring is impressive. He’ll only get better with time, and when Mane and Salah leave for the Africa Cup of Nations in January, he’ll be the big man.

There’s a good chance he’ll end up becoming a crucial player for us in the future. Mohamed Salah, on the other hand, is someone I don’t think he’ll be able to replace anytime soon. I’m confident that the owners will be able to work out a contract with him before long.

If you want Salah to stay and Jota to improve, you’ll need to bring in players who can compete with Manchester City’s current lineup.

Keita, Mane, and Salah will all be available to play against Chelsea before heading to the African Cup of Nations.

We have a couple of cup matches scheduled during their absence, as well as Crystal Palace at home and Brentford at home. Our second squad performed admirably against a full-strength Leicester team, and we’ll have even more options for forthcoming games.

Of sure, Mane and Salah would be missed by everyone. However, in these games, Jota, Minamino, Origi, and Oxlade-Chamberlain – whoever gets the chance – will have to perform. We are more than capable of winning those games, and we should be confident in our ability to do so.