Mohamed Salah and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah might be embarking on a deadly new partnership.

The goal scored by Mohamed Salah against Manchester City on Sunday will be remembered for a long time. This isn’t the first or last time you’ll come across a reference to it.

What he accomplished against world-class defenders in the narrowest of spaces was nothing short of amazing. Salah twisted them inside and out, allowing him to blast an unstoppable shot beyond Ederson.

One part of the goal that went unnoticed was how the Egyptian got the ball in the first place. It’s little wonder it hasn’t gotten more attention because it was only a basic pass across a few yards.

However, it was the most advanced. Salah received a pass in the second half against City, and Curtis Jones had to avoid Bernardo Silva’s attention in order to make it.

Although it was definitely not the most important component of the transaction, it did sustain Jones’s and Salah’s increasingly powerful bond.

After all, just five days prior, the duo had put the Reds up 3-0 against Porto in the Champions League.

Jones won the ball in the Liverpool half, carried it forward, and then found Salah with space in the home penalty area, splitting the credit significantly more fairly. It was virtually certain that he would score from there, but he owed a lot to the young midfielder.

While the 2021/22 season is still young, the ‘Jones to Salah’ pairing is the only one at the club with more than one assist thus far.

There may not be much to take away from that, but Liverpool’s number 17 set up three goals for the finest striker in the world last season, meaning Jones has helped Salah more than any other player since the start of 2020/21.

The first came in another resounding European victory on the road, this time against Atalanta. Jones sent a superb long ball into Salah’s path as Liverpool countered a corner for the home side, putting him clean through on goal.

