Moderna and other vaccine manufacturers will look at a new Covid variant.

Major vaccine producers such as AstraZeneca and Moderna have claimed that they are always seeking to find ways to alter their injections to the worrying mutant form of the virus, which has been dubbed Omicron by the World Health Organization.

The variety was first discovered in South Africa, where it was termed “a variant of concern” by the World Health Organization due to the country’s significant increase in infections.

“We are also already doing research in locations where the variation has been detected, especially in Botswana and Eswatini,” AstraZeneca stated.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel stressed the need of tracking the virus’s progress.

“We’ve stated from the start that if we’re going to beat the pandemic, we have to be proactive as the virus evolves,” he said. “The alterations in the Omicron variation are troubling, and we have been moving as quickly as possible to implement our approach to address this variant for several days.” Pfizer and BioTech are also looking into the new Covid strain, and are waiting for results from recent lab testing that would “give more information about whether [Omicron] could be an escape variant that may necessitate an alteration to our vaccine if the variant spreads internationally.” Beginning Monday, President Joe Biden said that most passengers from eight Southern African countries will be denied entry to the United States.