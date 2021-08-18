Missing 14-year-old girl last spotted wearing a dark pink coat at Anfield.

Last spotted in Anfield, a teenager who is the subject of a missing person appeal.

Kaitlin McLellon was last seen in the neighborhood on Friday, August 13th, but has yet to return home.

When she was last seen, the 14-year-old was dressed in a dark pink padded coat with a fur hood, dark grey leggings, and grey sneakers.

After a street stop and search, weapons including a knife and a stun gun were discovered.

Her height is 5ft 6in, and she has blonde hair and blue eyes. Kaitlin has ties to Runcorn as well.

“Please share and help us discover missing Anfield youngster Kaitlin McClellon,” a Merseyside police spokesperson said.

“Kaitlin, 14, was last seen around the Anfield area on Friday, August 13th. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and is characterized as white and 5ft 6in tall.

“Kaitlin was last seen wearing a dark pink padded coat with a fur hood, dark grey leggings, and grey trainers when she was last seen. She also has ties to the Cheshire town of Runcorn.

“Please report any sightings of Kaitlin to @MerPolCC, 101, or the charity Missing People on 116 000 via: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/ or any other information to: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-miss