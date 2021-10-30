Mischief Night cops return to their car to find a letter scribbled on the window.

When officers working Mischief Night returned to their car, they discovered a letter from a neighbor taped to the window.

Lancashire Police officers operating in Ormskirk were in the area on Saturday night to ensure that residents felt safe throughout the Halloween weekend.

Someone wrote a tiny message on the car thanking them for their presence while chatting with residents of the community.

In Mischief, firefighters were ambushed by a gang of 20 people. Misery at night “I live at number *blank* and I can’t tell you how glad I am for your visit,” the note wrote on a piece of paper. Police also detailed what they had been doing during the night by posting a photo of the note to Facebook, according to a spokesperson: “A couple of our Special Constabulary colleagues say hello to our mounted officers, and one of our homeowners writes a lovely thank you card.

“Thankfully, the vast majority of people are having a safe Halloween weekend.”

Officers only had to deal with one episode of antisocial behavior, according to the post.

“We just had to speak to a small group in Ormskirk town centre about their behavior,” they said, “but they are already on their way home because I believe it was past their bed time.”

Officers had posted instructions to parents for the night earlier in the evening.

“Do you know where your child is tonight?” they inquired.

We’d want to make a request of parents: are you aware of where your children are?”

With the message to be safe and have a fun Halloween.

“The consequences of antisocial behavior and criminality can have a long-term influence on the lives of young people and others who are impacted by their acts.”