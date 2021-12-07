Mimi, the new character on Corrie, has a lot of fans.

Fans of Coronation Street are unanimous in their approval of Weatherfield’s newest addition.

Mimi, Phill’s mother, joined the Cobbles last week and has easily fit in.

After her boiler broke at home, Mimi surprised Phill’s girlfriend Fiz by setting up camp in her house.

Fiz was taken aback when he discovered Mimi’s wealth, especially in comparison to Phill.

According to the M.E.N., Fiz was dispatched to find Phill and Mimi planning his party and ordering awful party gowns for her and the girls on Monday night’s program.

Fiz, dissatisfied with her daughter’s attire and with Phill firmly on her mother’s side, travels to the Christmas market to drown her sorrows in Mulled Wine, when she is discovered by Tyrone.

“Lady Penelope is doing my head in,” she told her ex.

Tyrone soon changed Fiz’s mind when he informed that Phill had planned a surprise Christmas vacation for her and the daughters.

Fiz expressed her feelings about Mimi to Phill at home.

Fans of Corrie, on the other hand, were too distracted by Mimi after realizing who she reminded them of.

“Mimi channeling her inner Hyacinth Bouquet..#corrie,” said @kev g63.

@toniearlybird wrote on Twitter: “Isn’t Mimi a reimagined Hyacinth Bucket? #Corrie.” “Mimi would give Hyacinth Bucket a run for her money #corrie,” @aidan wr said. Mimi’s appearance has fans thinking about Evelyn Plummer, who has been missing from the show.

Tyrone’s grandmother hasn’t been seen in a long time, but they’re hoping she’ll show up soon.

@CavoloChe tweeted: “Is Mimi supposed to be Dame Edna or Hyacinth Bucket? I’m not sure when Evelyn will return, but I’m expecting a fight! #Corrie.” “Mimi Vs Evelyn, please make this happen, it would be fantastic #Corrie,” said @RyanGTweetsTV. @karen renton also added: “I’m looking forward to Evelyn v Mimi. #Corrie, we all know what’s coming.”