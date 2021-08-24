Millie and Liam have been voted champions of Love Island 2021.

After winning the seventh series of the ITV2 dating show in a live final on Monday night, Millie decided to split the £50,000 prize sum with her beau.

Toby and Chloe came in second, Faye and Teddy came in third, and Kaz and Tyler came in fourth, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Love Island 2021 finale was panned by enraged viewers.

Viewers have two chances to vote for their favorite couple on the Love Island app.

The final findings are summarized as follows:

Liam perplexed viewers at Monday night’s finale when he asked Millie to be his girlfriend while conversing with host Laura Whitmore.

Many viewers mistaken the couple for a real couple, while hundreds more mistook Liam’s proposal for a real proposal.

“Did Liam just propose to me or am I dreaming?” one fan enquired

“That was boring; if Liam actually wanted to liven things up, he should have proposed,” another said when he realized he hadn’t proposed. This is the final installment. The narrator advises, “Go large and outrageous or go home.”

According to Laura Whitmore, Love Island will return for its eighth season next year, and anyone interested in joining the villa may apply now on the ITV website.