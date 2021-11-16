Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s manager, is well aware that Liverpool’s ‘unstoppable’ weapon has returned.

The Premier League is ready to resume this weekend after a two-week break due to international games, with Liverpool set to face Arsenal in a tense match on Saturday evening.

The Gunners are on a roll right now, having gone undefeated in their last ten matches across all competitions. In fact, no team in the division has accumulated more points than Arsenal since their 5-0 loss to Manchester City on August 28th.

Mikel Arteta may be about to put Liverpool’s title credentials to the test, but based on recent comments, he’ll be worried about the qualities of one player in particular.