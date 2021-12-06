Michelle Keegan was unrecognizable in a 2010 Jeremy Kyle appearance.

Michelle Keegan is one of the most glamorous actors in the United Kingdom.

However, a video of her on The Jeremy Kyle Show in 2010 shows a different side of the now 34-year-old.

Michelle portrayed Tina in Coronation Street from 2008 to 2014, when she was killed off in a gruesome plot.

In March 2010, Coronation Street and Jeremy Kyle teamed together for a special edition to honor the 1,000th episode of the now-defunct talk show, according to the Mirror.

The episode, which was tied to some of Corrie’s most important events at the time, featured the show’s characters venting their concerns in the same way that guests would.

“Has my brother been sleeping with my ex?” was the title of the episode, in which David Platt accused Tina of having an affair with his brother Nick.

Michelle, who was 22 at the time, had fair skin and was dressed in Tina’s signature costume of enormous hooped earrings, a tracksuit top, trousers, and faux Ugg boots.

She claims David went to prison because she dumped him after calling him a “crazy.”

“He couldn’t handle it,” she adds, “so he smashed the whole street up.”

She then indicates that David’s mother, Gail, was involved in the death of her father, Joe, with whom she had a secret sexual relationship.

Tina had not had sex with Nick, according to the crucial lie detector exam, and the three were free to return to Weatherfield.

Michelle is now starring in the TV sitcom Brassic as Erin.

She indicated she would return to BBC drama Our Girl one day during an appearance on Jonathan Ross’s show this weekend.

She also said she would never participate in Strictly Come Dancing.

She claimed that watching her husband Mark Wright on the show made her too nervous, therefore she doesn’t want to do it herself.