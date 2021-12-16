Michelle Heaton claims that she “couldn’t get through eight hours without drinking.”

Michelle Heaton is’really happy and a little bit apprehensive’ about her first sober Christmas, according to her.

The former Liberty X pop diva boldly spoke to Lorraine Kelly earlier this year about her struggles with alcoholism and the impact it has had on her family.

Michelle celebrated and pondered on her sobriety as she approaches her first sober Christmas eight months later on today’s Lorraine.

“I’ve been sober for about eight months and I’m experiencing Christmas for the first time without an alcoholic drink in my hand,” Michelle said. I’m definitely looking forward to it, but I’m also a little frightened.

“I’m definitely looking forward to learning how others are keeping the joy in their life this year without the use of alcohol.”

“The last eight months have been a true road of sobriety,” she wrote, “but I’m so thrilled I can’t even express how ecstatic I feel.”

“I couldn’t make it through eight hours without picking up a drink near the end, and now I’m almost eight months sober.

“It’s risky because alcohol isn’t always as glamorous as it appears… In my opinion, I had to reach rock bottom before I could seek for help.” “I was so nasty to everyone and myself,” Michelle explained, “but now that I’m clean, I have that second opportunity.”

“That minor improvement can make all the difference, and make this Christmas memorable.”

Michelle was alleged to have entered The Priory in April after her alcoholism worsened during lockdown last year.