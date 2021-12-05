Michael Owen explains why Liverpool forward Divock Origi ‘disappoints’ him.

Divock Origi, despite his capacity to conjure up ‘unbelievable moments,’ has left former Liverpool striker Michael Owen unsatisfied.

On Saturday afternoon, the Belgian striker came to the Reds’ rescue against Wolves, scoring in the 94th minute after coming off the bench.

Origi has earned cult hero status at the club as a result of his multiple match-winning goals, several of which have come while he was on the bench.

Despite playing a key role in Liverpool’s recent success, the 26-year-ability old’s to compete at the highest level and deliver on a continuous basis has been questioned throughout his Liverpool career.

Owen, for one, is refusing to be carried away by Origi’s latest remarkable performance, believing the former Lille striker is unfit to play in the first team.

“I must say that whenever he begins, he disappoints me. You’ll say stuff like, “What about Barcelona in the Champions League?” “he stated

“Of course, he’s had some incredible moments in a red shirt, but he consistently disappoints me when he starts. Overall, I believe he is a valuable contributor, but he may receive a few more starts now, especially in January.” As the fixture pile-up begins and Liverpool prepares to lose Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to AFCON duty, Origi is set to earn more game time over the festive period.

He has only made three starts this season, two of which were in the Carabao Cup.

Despite his doubts about Origi, Owen believes the Wolves goal might be “huge” in the title chase.

He elaborated: “In the blink of an eye, you’ve gained two points. By the end of the season, it may be completely gigantic.

“What a body blow to [Thomas] Tuchel and Pep Guardiola. Because you’re watching TV and thinking to yourself, ‘Right, they’ve lost two points.’ Then it’s taken away from you all of a sudden.

“Those are the moments, in my opinion… a lot of teams can win 3-0 or 4-0, but one-nil games are what define a season.”