Michael Edwards might end his Liverpool career on a high note.

On the surface, Liverpool appears to be in a lovely state of tranquility right now.

They are comfortably placed in the Premier League, Champions League, and Carabao Cup after a 23-game unbeaten run that began in early March.

Many of Jurgen Klopp’s big players are available to him this season that were simply unavailable last year, and the Reds look every bit the side that swept to their first domestic crown in 30 years less than 18 months ago.

A 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United – at Old Trafford, no less – will undoubtedly keep Kopites in high spirits for some time.

As they prepare for a busy couple of months to close out 2021, Liverpool are in their finest collective shape in a long time.

In the Anfield garden, everything is well.

However, there are two issues that are bubbling beneath the surface that require immediate attention.

Or, more accurately, it’s the same issue that affects two of Liverpool’s most important players, both on and off the field.

Of course, the most important and well-publicized one revolves with Mohamed Salah.

Despite Liverpool’s decades of success, they have rarely been able to lay claim to having the best player in the world within their ranks.

Of course, the club is littered with renowned names from the game, but few have had a true conversation with those who aren’t loyal to Anfield.

Some would argue for players like Kenny Dalglish, John Barnes, and Steven Gerrard at various points in their careers, but there have always been others, at various clubs, whose claims have been given more weight.

Liverpool, on the other hand, has a footballer in Salah who is unquestionably the best in the planet right now, and Jurgen Klopp agrees.

He wondered earlier this month, “Who is better than him?”

“We don’t need to discuss Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s contributions to world football or their supremacy.

“But for the time being, [Salah] is the finest.”

Few could argue with 15 goals in 12 games this season, even if his absence of a trophy in 2021 will see him miss out on the Ballon d'Or in November.