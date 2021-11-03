Michael Edwards, Liverpool’s sporting director, is a ‘hot prospect’ for the job at the new club.

According to rumors in Germany, Liverpool’s sporting director Michael Edwards is ‘wanted’ by Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.

Edwards is a ‘hot prospect,’ according to SportBILD, for the position that has been vacant since Markus Krosche left the club for Eintracht Frankfurt at the end of last season.

Edwards is in the final year of his contract with Liverpool after a decade at the club, where he has established himself as one of the finest in the business thanks to his astute managerial judgments.

Mohamed Salah, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, and Thiago are among the players he’s helped sign, and he’s also helped secure substantial amounts on a number of marginal players over the years.

Following speculations that he was due to depart Merseyside in the summer, there has been much conjecture about his next destination, with Real Madrid being mentioned as a possibility.

However, the most recent rumors from Germany say he could be on his way to the Bundesliga as soon as January.

According to Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff, the hunt for a new sporting director is nearly complete. After the Naby Keita transfer in 2018, the two men would be familiar with each other.

Last week, he told their club’s website, “Finding the appropriate person for the post is still a lot more crucial factor.”

“We’ve been taking our time with this in recent months, and we won’t be rushed – quality takes precedence over time here.

“However, I can state that we are now engaged in fruitful negotiations and that we believe we have found the appropriate people for our club and ideology.

“We are confident that the new sporting director will join us here very soon.”

While there’s no hard evidence that Edwards is the candidate he’s alluding to in that interview, speculation is building as his contract impasse drags on.

Edwards recently attended the 2021 StatsBomb conference with numerous Liverpool colleagues.

Sources told The Washington Newsday in the summer that the club wanted to keep him, but it’s still unclear how things would play out.