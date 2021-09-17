Micah Richards makes a shocking Mohamed Salah admission after comparing him to Lionel Messi.

Mohamed Salah foresaw his move to Liverpool when teammates at Fiorentina, according to former defender Michah Richards.

Richards, who is now a pundit, has stated that being a star for the Reds was always a goal for the 29-year-old.

He stated in his Daily Mail column, “I had the pleasure of playing with Mo for six months in Florence in 2015.”

“On the afternoons we’d go out for coffee, he’d tell me about his goal to be a Liverpool star. They were the team he was always keeping an eye on.

“He was frustrated with himself when he joined Fiorentina on loan from Chelsea. Things had not gone well at Stamford Bridge, but he had always planned to return to England and show everyone what he could achieve.

“I was perplexed by his condition during those first few weeks, as much as I liked him. I couldn’t understand how he hadn’t ripped it up for Chelsea based on what I saw in training every day.”

Salah got his wish when he joined Liverpool in 2017 and soon established himself as one of the game’s most talked-about players.

In his debut season with the Reds, he scored 44 goals in all competitions, including his 100th Premier League goal against Leeds United last weekend.

Salah, a former Chelsea player, is showing no signs of slowing down, and Richards believes that without him, Liverpool’s chances of winning the Premier League this season would be poor.

He went on to say, “I’m not comparing him to Lionel Messi, but he was doing Messi-like stuff.”

“Without Mo, Liverpool will not be in contention for the title this season. Simply said, he is irreplaceable, the guy for the big moment, and I sincerely hope that the question around his contract is resolved soon.

“Liverpool were made for Mo, and Liverpool were made for Mo. They can be an unstoppable force if they work together.”