Messages of condolences to the family of a 93-year-old woman killed in a car accident.

People have expressed their condolences to the family of a woman died in a three-car accident.

After a crash on Dunnings Bridge Road in Netherton, the 93-year-old woman was transported to the hospital.

She was one of four people who got medical attention following the incident on Saturday afternoon.

Just before 12.30pm, emergency services were dispatched to the intersection with Park Lane West, near the Park Hotel, following reports of a collision involving three vehicles: a black Audi Q3, a blue Audi A4, and a black Ford Galaxy.

Firefighters chopped through the roof of one of the cars to rescue two people who were trapped inside, and two of the four persons who needed medical attention were taken to the hospital.

A 93-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Audi Q3, died on Tuesday, according to Merseyside Police.

All three drivers are cooperating with police investigations.

“We discovered with great sadness that the lady involved had died following this collision, and we are helping her family through what will be a very difficult time,” said Roads Policing Sergeant Steve Smith.

“Our investigations are ongoing, and we’ve spoken to a number of witnesses and recovered dashcam footage from adjacent vehicles.”

“As our investigations continue, we remain interested in speaking with anyone who has not yet come forward with information.”

“Please contact us if you witnessed the collision or captured anything on a dashcam or other device – your information could be critical to our inquiry.”

Anyone who observed the incident or has information that could assist Merseyside Police with their investigation is requested to contact the Matrix Roads Policing Unit at 0151 777 5747 or email [email protected]

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or going online here.

Readers of Washington Newsday have shown their support for the pensioner’s family.

"I've been praying that the lady would pull through," Jacqui McLelland said. May she rest in peace, remembering her family through this difficult time." "Thinking of the family and friends today, after the awful news of this lady," Skippy added. RIP."