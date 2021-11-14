Messages of condolences have been left for the Liverpool medical student who was slain in Sefton Park.
A stolen automobile drove into a bright, enthusiastic, and hardworking young woman and a friend as they jogged through Sefton Park.
Caroline Elliott, a 22-year-old medical student from St Albans, Hertfordshire, died in a horrific car accident 25 years ago today.
Despite the fact that her parents no longer come to Liverpool to put flowers at a tree in Sefton Park to commemorate the anniversary, Liverpool remembers the life that was tragically snatched here.
At the docks, a man was crushed to death by 30 tonnes of brown rice.
Caroline’s parents, Ann and Mike, announced in 2016 that their 20th anniversary visit would be their last.