Hit and run victim Caroline Elliott sitting in a blue dress

Messages of condolences have been left for the Liverpool medical student who was slain in Sefton Park.

A stolen automobile drove into a bright, enthusiastic, and hardworking young woman and a friend as they jogged through Sefton Park.

Caroline Elliott, a 22-year-old medical student from St Albans, Hertfordshire, died in a horrific car accident 25 years ago today.

Despite the fact that her parents no longer come to Liverpool to put flowers at a tree in Sefton Park to commemorate the anniversary, Liverpool remembers the life that was tragically snatched here.

Caroline’s parents, Ann and Mike, announced in 2016 that their 20th anniversary visit would be their last.

