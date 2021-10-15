Message from a woman to the ‘angel on Earth’ who aided her mother.

A woman has expressed her gratitude to an NHS “angel” who went above and beyond his obligations to help her mother at Whiston Hospital.

Carol Lanny O’brien drove her mother, Carol O’brien, to Whiston Hospital on Tuesday, October 12 when she awoke on Tuesday morning unable to move and in excruciating pain.

Carol added that despite the ‘calamity of A&E,’ her 75-year-old mother was treated with calm and ‘absolute respect’ from the moment she arrived.

“The wait was long and very very congested, but ultimately we were seen by Johnny,” Carol, who owns the Queens Arms in St Helens, told The Washington Newsday.

“He drew her blood and made sure she got pain relief before we carried on with the rest of the treatment – there weren’t enough personnel or rooms to handle everything that was going on around us, yet he made it seem like she was the only person on the earth who mattered.”

Carol stated that her mother never realized what was going on around her because of Johnny’s compassion, and that his care helped to keep her peaceful and reassured at all times.

The 41-year-old expressed her gratitude to the nurse on a community Facebook page, explaining the events of the night and claiming that the nurse, who she identified as Johnny, stayed after his shift ended to ensure the family was ‘cared for appropriately.’

“I overheard his conversation with another staff member, and he was asked what time he finishes, and he replied that he had finished at 8pm but was waiting for us to find out her blood results and see how things progressed, and he was back on shift the next day at 8am,” the St Helens woman continued.

"It was exhilarating.." He waited until the findings came in and assisted in draining fluid from my mother's knee to relieve the pressure; he stayed until we were discharged." Carol expressed her gratitude and expressed her want to identify Johnny, whom she characterized as a man in his late twenties, tall and with dark hair, and further identified.