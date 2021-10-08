Merseyside’s Moonlight Flicks will feature outdoor Halloween film screenings.

This Halloween, Moonlight Flicks will be playing five Halloween films alfresco.

The movies are projected onto a gigantic 30ft Airscreen at the open-air cinema.

With the night sky as a backdrop, it’s the ideal setting for a classic horror film or a creepy family favorite.

The screenings will take place at Claremont Farm in Wirral, featuring pick-your-own pumpkins, as part of its Halloween season.

Refreshments will be available from Claremont Farm's Takeaway Trailer during each screening, and remember to dress warmly because the films will be played outside.

Dates, times, and titles of films: October 22, 7.30 p.m.

Kiefer Sutherland stars in this supernatural vampire horror film from 1987.

24th of October, 6.30 p.m. on Instagram

The 101 Dalmatians villain’s early life is imagined in this crime comedy starring Emma Stone.

– Saturday, October 27th, 6.30 p.m.

A family-friendly sci-fi comedy starring the iconic animated sheep.

– Sunday, October 28th, 6.30 p.m.

The 1975 cult masterpiece by Richard O’Brien. Are you prepared to travel across time? – Tuesday, October 29th, 6.30 p.m. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy feature in this 1993 family fantasy comedy about a trio of witches.

All five films have tickets on sale now.