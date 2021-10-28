Merseyside’s first slave ship’s history.

Slavery has been prohibited in the United Kingdom for a long time, but it was allowed to possess and trade slaves throughout the British Empire for a longer time than you may think.

As a result, many companies were involved in the transatlantic slave trade, a brutal enterprise that helped port cities like Liverpool prosper.

The year 2021 marks the 322nd anniversary of Liverpool’s entry into the slave trade.

The Liverpool Merchant ship set off for West Africa on December 1, 1699, from Liverpool Dock.

Two merchants, John Early and William Clayton, owned the ship, the former a politician and trader in Lancashire.

William, who was born in Fulwood, Preston, controlled a tobacco and sugar company across the empire.

Later in life, he served as Mayor of Liverpool and as a Liverpool Member of Parliament.

Although current historians assume that most slaves in this period were transported from the coastal region near Angola, it is unclear where the Liverpool Merchant ship, captained by one William Webster, landed in Africa.

While in Africa, Captain Webster exchanged 275 African slaves for British-made goods, giving local slavers with weapons, copper, beads, and other items that were mass-produced in England at a low cost.

After loading the captives, the Merchant sailed across the Atlantic, braving heavy winds and stormy seas.

On board the ship, the slaves would have been treated horribly.

They were crammed below deck in filthy, disease-ridden conditions.

Many slaves would perish on the passage across the Atlantic, and records show that only 220 slaves disembarked when the Merchant arrived in the West Indies on September 18, 1700.

Sugar plantations made white British, French, Spanish, and Dutch owners extremely wealthy in the Caribbean, which was the most profitable sector of the European possessions.

The work force on these farms was primarily made up of slaves brought in from Africa.

The Liverpool Merchant, for example, disembarked its 220 slaves at the British colony of Barbados before sailing back to England on October 24.

The Liverpool Merchant then returned home shortly before the year’s turn, packed with cash, having converted low-cost commodities from Britain into hard currency and profiting handsomely from their journey.

The Transatlantic Slave Trade was a well-traveled path at the time.