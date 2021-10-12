Merseyside will get a new Wetherspoons hotel.

Wetherspoons has found a location for a new hotel in Merseyside.

Pavilion Buildings in Southport were purchased from Sefton Council to house a new 28-room hotel.

The hotel will be located above the Sir Henry Segrave pub on Lord Street, which is already owned by the firm.

The purchase follows the company’s submission of an undisclosed bid to the city council last Thursday.

Stephan Van Arendsen, Sefton Council executive director of corporate resources and customer services, stated in a report presented to the council last week: “Wetherspoons approached the Council in 2018 and made a formal bid to buy the freehold stake in Pavilion Buildings in January 2019.

“The offer came with high-level blueprints showing the upper floors of the property being converted into 28 ensuite bedrooms.

“On the bottom floor, the tenant would functionally operate the Sir Henry Seagrave public house, with hotel accommodation given above.”

The upper levels of the building have been left empty due to the council’s substantial upkeep costs.

The bar and hotel company will now be responsible for the cost, which is estimated to be worth £480,000.

According to the reports: “Overall, the lodging is run-down and in desperate need of repair. There have been concerns with the roof leaking in recent years, resulting in water penetration into the ground-floor public house.

“The building has to be rewired. According to the most recent Asset Management condition survey, the current maintenance backlog is at £480,000.” The purchase is expected to improve the town’s nightlife and leisure sectors, with Wetherspoon’s adding to its Southport portfolio, which already includes the Willow Tree on Lord Street.

According to a spokesperson for Sefton Council, “The report that went to cabinet last Thursday was approved, which means the Pavilion Buildings sale has been approved.

“It’s for an undisclosed price that is and will be kept private.”