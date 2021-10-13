Merseyside Park has been approved for major upgrades.

Plans to enhance a historic Merseyside park have gotten a lot of support.

At a meeting this evening, Knowsley Council’s cabinet authorized the selection of a new contractor to operate Roby’s Bowring Park.

The park, which has already seen a lot of investment in recent years, will get a lot of new elements as a result of the transfer.

A new cafe and clubhouse are among the new amenities, according to the council, which will improve the park’s appeal.

Bowring Park is a significant landmark in the neighborhood, but it has had a rough time in recent years. Its popularity has dwindled, and in 2018, the business hired to manage the golf course went bankrupt, forcing the city council to take in.

Shelley Powell, a cabinet member, said Oneday’s hiring will provide the park with a “much-needed injection of funds.”

“Oneday’s aim and vision for Bowring Park fits with the Council’s, which is to see the Park turned into a dynamic, high-quality, and multi-use site that functions as a catalyst for enabling local people to enhance their life chances,” according to a report to cabinet members.

“In this capacity, Bowring Park will attract a varied spectrum of individuals from around the Liverpool City Region, who will be able to take advantage of the park’s history, cultural, recreational, education, health and wellness, and environmental stewardship services.”

The appointment of Oneday comes after the council completed £3.7 million in upgrades with partly funding from the National Heritage Lottery Fund.

Plans to enhance a historic Merseyside park have gotten a lot of support.

At a meeting this evening, Knowsley Council’s cabinet authorized the selection of a new contractor to operate Roby’s Bowring Park.

The park, which has already seen a lot of investment in recent years, will get a lot of new elements as a result of the transfer.

A new cafe and clubhouse are among the new amenities, according to the council, which will improve the park’s appeal.

Bowring Park is a significant landmark in the neighborhood, but it has had a rough time in recent years. Its popularity has dwindled, and in 2018, the business hired to manage the golf course went bankrupt, leaving the council in charge. “The summary has come to an end.”