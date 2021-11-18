Merseyside MP criticizes the government’s’short-sighted’ intentions to eliminate funding for the majority of BTECs.

The demand comes after fresh numbers reveal the popularity of BTECs across the Liverpool City Region, particularly in the borough of St Helens, and how the changes could affect thousands of students each year.

According to Department for Education data, there were 10,457 annual enrolments for level 3 BTECs in Liverpool City Region over the last five years, a figure that includes 16-18 year olds and those aged over 19 years, in response to a written parliamentary question from Conor McGinn, Labour MP for St Helens North.

Over the same period, the average number of yearly level 3 BTEC enrolments in Mr McGinn’s home borough of St Helens was 1,140, accounting for more than a quarter of the local authority’s FE enrolments.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi stated this week that the qualifications will not be defunded until at least 2024, rather than the initial intention of 2023.

Mr Zahawi’s proposal comes after the Department for Education announced in July that it would implement a new two-route system for post-16 education. This would include A-levels as well as a new ‘T-level,’ whose rigor has yet to be determined.

As a result of the revisions, the bulk of BTECs would lose funding.

Mr McGinn, on the other hand, contends that eliminating BTECs in this manner would deprive children of choice, block a critical route into work, and leave many students – notably those from poor families – with no viable post-GCSE future.

Mr McGinn backed the #ProtectStudentChoice campaign in October, which included 42 organizations battling the reforms across the country. In a letter to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, he joined more than 100 MPs and Peers from across Parliament, encouraging ham to re-evaluate the plans as soon as possible.

Mr McGinn promised to keep pressing Ministers on this issue in Parliament, as well as to continue working with local FE colleges, businesses, parents, and students across St Helens Borough and the wider Liverpool City Region, to achieve a result that allows all young people to reach their full potential.

