Merseyside County Council is facing a £23 million budget shortfall.

A Merseyside council has revealed that it would face a £23 million budget shortfall in the coming years.

Sefton Council said in a report released ahead of today’s cabinet meeting at Bootle town hall that the difference between government funds and spending is expected to be about £23 million.

The council had projected a funding gap of £11.5 million in 2022/23, £8.2 million in 2023/24, and £6.9 million in 2024/25, resulting in a £27 million shortfall for the period 2022-2025.

Officers now estimate that the amounts will be £10.9 million, £7.6 million, and £4.4 million, respectively, lowering the shortfall by over £4 million across the three years compared to previous estimates.

The change was made after taking into consideration announcements made in the government’s Comprehensive Spending Review on October 27th, according to the newspaper.

While the council’s updated three-year plan “represents the best financial picture that is available to the Council at this time,” the report states that “significant uncertainty” exists as to actual government funding available and local issues arising as a result of the pandemic, which may necessitate further revisions.

A report on this year’s financial situation is also on the agenda for today’s cabinet meeting.

Councillors will also examine the future of a Birkdale primary school, St Teresa’s Catholic infant school, after the school’s governing committee announced it had been unable to find a solution to its financial problems.

An update on the business plan for Bootle’s Strand shopping centre, which the council bought in 2017, is also on the agenda, with a report prepared ahead of the meeting indicating expected losses of nearly £4 million over the next three years, largely due to the effects of the pandemic, according to the report.