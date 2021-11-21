Merseyside candidates and their results in the Great British Bake Off over the years.

Since 2010, The Great British Bake Off has been a part of our lives, with viewers investing weeks of their time in homebakers and their amazing creations.

We’ve watched scores of participants compete for the title of Great British Bake Off’s Best Amateur Baker, including a few from Merseyside, as they’ve been put to the test on every element of their baking abilities.

The Great British Bake Off was first broadcast on BBC for the first seven seasons, and then on Channel 4 for the eighth series and onwards.

Some were the first in their series to be cancelled, while others have remained on our televisions for decades. Regardless, we’ve enjoyed cheering them on from the comfort of our own homes and hearing their triumphant stories.

We take a look back at Merseyside alumni from The Great British Bake Off to see how they fared in their respective series.

Series 2 of Janet Basu

At the age of 63, Janet Basu, from Formby, featured on series two of BBC’s The Great British Bake Off.

The modern languages instructor began baking as a teenager and became well-known in her community for her baking.

Janet was named star baker during pies week in week five of the competition after winning the technical challenge and impressing the judges with her rhubarb meringue pie.

Janet, on the other hand, just missed out on a spot in the final after being ousted during week seven, patisserie week.

Huyton nan Flo Atkins – Series 8 After failing to rise to the challenge of bread week, Flo Atkins was the third participant to be voted off Series 8 of the Channel 3 show.

Following the death of her husband two years before, Flo, a former sausage factory worker, was urged by her son to take up baking as a pastime.

Fans couldn’t handle it when Flo became emotional when she learned she would be the third baker to leave the show during week three. She stated that the event would be with her for the rest of her life.

