Merseyrail is making significant modifications as a result of train personnel being infected with covid.

Merseyrail has made significant alterations to its schedule as a result of a number of train crew members becoming unwell with covid.

The train operator said in a statement today that several trains on the Southport, Hunts Cross, Chester, and Ellesmere Port lines will be cancelled from December 27 until further notice due to the impact of Covid-19 and other illnesses affecting employee availability.

According to a spokeswoman, the railway company “tries to prevent lowering services whenever feasible” by giving customers advance warning of cancellations.

“We endeavour to prevent lowering services wherever feasible and apologize for any inconvenience this creates,” the representative stated.

“By providing advance notification of cancellations, we intend to provide customers enough time to make necessary changes to their train travel arrangements, reducing the chance of last-minute cancellations and delays.”

The following is a list of trains that have been canceled:

Southport: 1.07 p.m., 4.47 p.m., 5.47 p.m., 9.47 p.m. 1.11 p.m., 4.51 p.m., 5.51 p.m., 9.51 p.m., Birkdale 1.13 p.m., 4.53 p.m., 5.53 p.m., 21.53 p.m. 1.16pm, 4.56pm, 5.56pm, 9.56pm Ainsdale 1.20 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 10 p.m. Freshfield 1.22 p.m., 5.02 p.m., 6.02 p.m., 10.02 p.m. 1.26 p.m., 5.06 p.m., 6.06 p.m., 10.06 p.m. 1.29 p.m., 5.09 p.m., 6.09 p.m., 10.09 p.m., Hall Rd. 1.31 p.m., 5.11 p.m., 6.11 p.m., 10.11 p.m., 1.31 p.m., 5.11 p.m., 6.11 p.m., 10.11 1.34 p.m., 5.14 p.m., 6.14 p.m., 10.14 p.m. Waterloo 1.36 p.m., 5.16 p.m., 6.16 p.m., 10.16 p.m., 1.36 p.m., 5.16 p.m., 6.16 p. 1.39pm, 5.19pm, 6.19pm, 10.19pm, Bootle New Strand 1.40pm, 5.20pm, 6.20pm, 10.20pm, Bootle Oriel Road 1.42 p.m., 5.22 p.m., Bank Hall 6.22 p.m. and 10.22 p.m. 1.45 p.m., 5.25 p.m., 6.25 p.m., 10.25 p.m. Sandhills 1.49 p.m., 5.29 p.m., 6.29 p.m., 10.29 p.m. Moorfields 1.49pm, 7.29pm, 6.29pm, 10.29pm, Liverpool Central Brunswick: 1.56 p.m., 5.36 p.m., 6.36 p.m., 10.36 p.m., 11.36 p.m. 1.59 p.m., 5.39 p.m., 6.39 p.m., 10.39 p.m. 2.01 p.m., 5.41 p.m., 6.41 p.m., 10.41 p.m. Aigburth: 2.01 p.m., 5.41 p 2.03pm, 5.43pm, 6.43pm, 10.43pm Cressington 2.06pm, 5.46pm, 6.46pm, 10.46pm, Liverpool South Parkway 2.11pm, 5.51pm, 6.51pm, 10.51pm, Hunts Cross 2.15pm, 5.55pm, 6.55pm, 10.55pm, Hunts Cross 2.19 p.m., 5.59 p.m., 6.59 p.m., 10.59 p.m. Liverpool South Parkway 2.22pm, 6.02pm, 7.02pm, 11.02pm Cressington 2.24pm, 6.04pm, 7.04pm, 11.04pm Aigburth 2.26 p.m., 6.06 p.m., 7.06 p.m., 11.06 p.m. 2.29 p.m., 6.09 p.m., 7.09 p.m., 11.09 p.m. Brunswick 2.34pm, 6.13pm, 7.13pm, 11.13pm, Liverpool Central 2.36pm, 6.16pm, 7.16pm, 11.16pm Moorfields 2.40 p.m., 6.20 p.m., 7.20 p.m., 11.20 p.m. Sandhills 2.42 p.m., 6.22 p.m., 7.22 p.m., 11.22 p.m. 2.44pm, 6.24pm, 7.24pm, 11.24pm, Bootle Oriel Road 2.47pm, 6.26pm, 7.26pm, 11.26pm, Bootle New Strand 2.49 p.m., 6.29 p.m., 7.29 p.m., 11.29 p.m., 2.49 p.m., 6.29 p.m., 7.29 p. 3.51 p.m., 6.31 p.m., 7.31 p.m., 11.31 p.m. Waterloo 2.54pm, 6.34pm, 7.34pm, 11.34pm, Blundellsands and Crosby 3.57 p.m., 6.36 p.m., 7.36 p.m., 11.36 p.m., Hall Rd. 3 p.m., 6.40 p.m., 7.40 p.m., 11.40 p.m. 3.04pm, 6.44pm, 7.44pm, 11.44pm; Formby 3.06pm, 6.46pm, 7.46pm, 11.46pm Freshfield 3.10 p.m., 6.50 p.m., 7.50 p.m., 11.50 p.m. Ainsdale 3.13 p.m., 6.53 p.m., 7.53 p.m., 11.53 p.m. 3.15 p.m., 6.55 p.m., Birkdale “The summary has come to an end.”