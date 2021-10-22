Merseyrail gets a historic £700 million boost to expand its network.

The Liverpool City Region is expected to receive a historic £700 million cash injection, which could be used to expand the Merseyrail system.

In his budget on Wednesday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak is likely to support a multi-billion pound reform of local transport, including £710 million for the Liverpool City Region.

The huge cash rise, according to the Treasury, will be used to pay for battery packs and the possible expansion of the Merseyrail network.

The funding, which has been warmly welcomed by Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram, is part of the City Region Sustainable Transport settements, which will see Greater Manchester and the West Midlands receive over £1 billion in funding, West Yorkshire receive £830 million, and South Yorkshire receive £570 million.

To curb the development of Covid, SAGE scientists advise the UK to implement Plan B, which includes working from home.

Mayor Rotheram has made establishing a London-style integrated transportation network in the region a high priority, and this announcement will be a turning point in that process.

Mr Sunak is also expected to announce £1.2 billion in new investment for bus services, which the government claims would offer London-style benefits in terms of reducing travel times, simplifying prices, and expanding the number of buses available outside of the capital.

This funding, according to the government, will provide integrated fares and ticketing, allowing bus users to enjoy simpler, cheaper fares similar to those enjoyed by London passengers, as well as additional services on weekdays, weekends, and evenings, as well as ambitious new bus priority measures to speed up journeys on congested roads.

“Excellent cities require great transportation,” said Chancellor Sunak, “which is why we’re investing billions to improve links in our metro regions while we level the playing field across the country.”

“There is no reason why commuters in the North and Midlands should have to wait several times longer in the morning for their bus or train than commuters in the capital.”

“As we modernize our local transportation networks to make them fit for our great cities and the people who live and work in them, this transportation revolution will help to correct that imbalance.”

Funding will be granted for projects in Greater Manchester (£1.07 billion) and the West as part of the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlements. “The summary has come to an end.”